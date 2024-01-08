Spectaire (NASDAQ:SPEC) and Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Critical Analysis

Spectaire (NASDAQ:SPEC – Get Free Report) and Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spectaire and Midwest Energy Emissions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Spectaire alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectaire N/A N/A -$1.76 million N/A N/A Midwest Energy Emissions $21.62 million 4.19 -$1.58 million N/A N/A

Midwest Energy Emissions has higher revenue and earnings than Spectaire.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Spectaire has a beta of -0.28, meaning that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Midwest Energy Emissions has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Spectaire and Midwest Energy Emissions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectaire N/A N/A -34.60% Midwest Energy Emissions -18.86% N/A -41.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Spectaire and Midwest Energy Emissions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectaire 0 1 0 0 2.00 Midwest Energy Emissions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spectaire currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 48.81%. Given Spectaire’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Spectaire is more favorable than Midwest Energy Emissions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.1% of Spectaire shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.1% of Spectaire shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.0% of Midwest Energy Emissions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Spectaire beats Midwest Energy Emissions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectaire

(Get Free Report)

Spectaire Holdings Inc. provides solutions that measure, manage, and reduce carbon dioxide equivalent and other greenhouse gas emissions. The company offers AireCore, a micro-mass-spectrometer device that monitors, tracks, and meets emissions targets. It serves the logistics, energy, agriculture, academics, and indoor air industries. The company is based in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Midwest Energy Emissions

(Get Free Report)

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., an environmental services and technology company, engages in developing and delivering solutions to the power industry in the United States and internationally. It provides mercury capture solutions. Its Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) technology provides total mercury control with solutions that are based on a thorough scientific understanding of actual and probable interactions involved in mercury capture in coal-fired flue gas. The company also develops technologies to improve the capture rate and environmental concerns of processing rare earth elements. Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Spectaire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectaire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.