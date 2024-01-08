Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.60

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

Spectris Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.08.

About Spectris

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

