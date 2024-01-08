Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.75

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.75 and last traded at $49.72, with a volume of 915147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.88.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.44. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.43.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $5,073,205.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,082.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $5,073,205.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,082.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $369,122.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at $334,535.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 291,767 shares of company stock worth $12,501,876. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

