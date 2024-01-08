SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Acquired by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,155 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies comprises approximately 1.7% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of SS&C Technologies worth $30,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 214,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,014,000 after acquiring an additional 10,209 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 414,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,128,000 after purchasing an additional 116,998 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,881,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 47,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of SSNC stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,909. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $64.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.30.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.