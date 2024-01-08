SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.66

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$13.66 and last traded at C$13.96, with a volume of 237837 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.09.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Desjardins set a C$22.75 target price on SSR Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SSR Mining from C$22.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.68.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$15.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

