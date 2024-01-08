Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

SXI has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson started coverage on Standex International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Standex International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.50.

Standex International Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:SXI traded up $3.60 on Monday, hitting $145.12. 55,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. Standex International has a 52 week low of $103.21 and a 52 week high of $168.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.22.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $184.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.58 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 18.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Standex International will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total transaction of $268,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,750.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standex International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Standex International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Standex International by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Standex International by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Standex International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

