Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,498 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 80,389.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,401,858,000 after acquiring an additional 125,039,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,390 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.22. 2,002,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,426,991. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.70. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $105.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.86.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

