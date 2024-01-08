Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,592,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 325,740 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Starbucks worth $145,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Price Performance
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.
Starbucks Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 63.69%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.86.
Get Our Latest Report on Starbucks
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Starbucks
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Chipotle stock price can set a new all-time high in 2024
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Spirit AeroSystems stock will rally on Boeing’s new orders
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Apple stock at a crossroads, is now the time to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.