Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,592,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 325,740 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Starbucks worth $145,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $93.00 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.70. The company has a market capitalization of $105.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.86.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

