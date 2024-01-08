State Street’s (STT) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America restated their underperform rating on shares of State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $81.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded State Street from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.85.

STT opened at $78.21 on Thursday. State Street has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $94.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that State Street will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.29%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in State Street by 29.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in State Street by 14.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in State Street by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the first quarter valued at about $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in State Street by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

