Steph & Co. Acquires 162 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in STERIS by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in STERIS by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in STERIS by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STERIS Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:STE traded up $3.10 on Monday, hitting $219.03. The stock had a trading volume of 125,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,565. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.78 and its 200 day moving average is $218.63. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $173.21 and a 52 week high of $254.00.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.60.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

