Steph & Co. Acquires 471 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 260.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 38.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 672.4% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SU traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.82. 2,262,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,608,430. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.21. The firm has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 18th. TD Securities lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

