Steph & Co. Boosts Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Steph & Co. raised its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.76. The company had a trading volume of 8,498,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,717,534. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $67.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,969.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $240,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,044,807.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,969.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 169,000 shares of company stock worth $9,691,940. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

