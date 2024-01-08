Steph & Co. Buys 2,832 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in CAE were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in CAE by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,960,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $715,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363,625 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in CAE by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 12,081,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $270,700,000 after acquiring an additional 80,220 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CAE by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,034,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $224,583,000 after acquiring an additional 128,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CAE by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,006,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,398,000 after acquiring an additional 300,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CAE by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,255,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,308,000 after acquiring an additional 834,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

CAE Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CAE stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $21.26. 169,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,289. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.63.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. CAE had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $811.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Profile

(Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.