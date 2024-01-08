Steph & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Steph & Co. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Steph & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Steph & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.66. 1,158,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,381. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.19. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

