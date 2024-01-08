Steph & Co. Grows Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,311.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,295.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.22.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

CASY traded up $1.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $285.75. 95,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,015. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.13 and a 1 year high of $287.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.31.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.44. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Articles

