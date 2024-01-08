Steph & Co. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Steph & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.7% of Steph & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $208.92. The stock had a trading volume of 426,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,624. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.53. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $216.57. The company has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

