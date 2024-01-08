Steph & Co. Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Steph & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Steph & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Steph & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,101,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,078,386. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $110.55. The company has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.49.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

