Steph & Co. Has $201,000 Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Steph & Co. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $373,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,000,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,460,185.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $373,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,000,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,460,185.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,635,985.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,955. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 2.1 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.21. 339,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,819. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $172.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 365.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.11.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

