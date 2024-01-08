Steph & Co. Has $242,000 Stock Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,141,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,652,000 after buying an additional 286,247 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 48.9% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,889,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,848,000 after buying an additional 2,918,450 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,143,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,813,000 after buying an additional 204,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 9.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,041,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,692,000 after buying an additional 496,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,209,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,347,000 after buying an additional 82,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

REZI traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.53. 234,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,474. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $20.16. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.71.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Phillip L. Theodore sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,114.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

