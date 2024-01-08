Steph & Co. Has $339,000 Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Steph & Co. raised its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $866,650,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $207,242,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at $185,990,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,830 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 49.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,859,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,730 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACGL traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.00. The stock had a trading volume of 461,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,995. The company has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACGL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.07.

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at $54,087,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

