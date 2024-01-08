Steph & Co. Has $428,000 Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 192.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $179,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,598.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WSC stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.71. The stock had a trading volume of 518,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,872. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $604.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

