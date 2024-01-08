Steph & Co. Has $659,000 Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,149,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,808 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 38.9% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,470,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126,475 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 13.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,225,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KIM. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.88.

Kimco Realty Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.69. 2,076,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,487,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $23.27.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.21%.

Kimco Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

