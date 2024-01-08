Steph & Co. Has $766,000 Stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RRX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Regal Rexnord stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.10. 85,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,936. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $97.18 and a 12-month high of $166.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.78 and its 200-day moving average is $140.83.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently -777.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet cut Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regal Rexnord

Insider Activity at Regal Rexnord

In related news, Director Theodore D. Crandall acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.77 per share, for a total transaction of $201,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,479.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regal Rexnord Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

See Also

