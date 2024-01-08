Steph & Co. Increases Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in American International Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in American International Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 43.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.31.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of American International Group stock traded down $1.07 on Monday, hitting $67.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,587,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680,336. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $69.76.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

