Steph & Co. Increases Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up about 2.4% of Steph & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Steph & Co. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGC. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.99. The company had a trading volume of 67,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,332. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $170.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.48.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

