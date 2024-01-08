Steph & Co. Increases Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,048 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.05.

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $134.80. The stock had a trading volume of 561,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,798. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.21 and a 200 day moving average of $119.82. The stock has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $139.32.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

