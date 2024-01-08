Steph & Co. Purchases 315 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Steph & Co. grew its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 50.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 42,496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at $201,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital Trading Down 1.8 %

AXIS Capital stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.38. 98,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,089. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.31. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $51.25 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.78.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AXIS Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America upgraded AXIS Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AXIS Capital

About AXIS Capital

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.