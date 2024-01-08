Steph & Co. Purchases 321 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Steph & Co. lifted its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,539 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,276,919 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,281,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,177 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $766,824,000 after buying an additional 155,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,608,782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $821,154,000 after buying an additional 44,032 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after buying an additional 1,349,095 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $279,047,000 after buying an additional 248,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $111,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,623,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $111,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,623,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $59,935.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,010.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFGC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFGC

Performance Food Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of PFGC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,564. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.76 and its 200-day moving average is $61.24. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $52.32 and a 52-week high of $70.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Performance Food Group

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.