Steph & Co. Reduces Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Steph & Co. trimmed its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Steph & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 360,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 93.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 16,867 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 419,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,048,000 after acquiring an additional 12,752 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,528,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,968,453. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day moving average is $49.41.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1283 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.