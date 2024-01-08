Steph & Co. Sells 1,060 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Steph & Co. lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,108. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,054,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,787,176. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day moving average of $36.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

