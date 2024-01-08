Steph & Co. Sells 33 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Steph & Co. reduced its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 1.7% of Steph & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Steph & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 46,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 43.4% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

MDY traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $498.68. The company had a trading volume of 666,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,399. The business has a 50-day moving average of $476.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $472.98. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $513.98. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

