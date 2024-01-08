Steph & Co. Sells 834 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Steph & Co. decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.85.

Eaton Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $235.69. The company had a trading volume of 414,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,813. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.96. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $150.86 and a 12 month high of $241.97. The stock has a market cap of $94.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.05%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

