Stephens Boosts Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $135.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CNI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America cut Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.89.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNI stock opened at $125.88 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $127.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 29.08%. On average, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.5811 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 241.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 121.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.