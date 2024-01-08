StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.42

Shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.42 and last traded at $32.40, with a volume of 335502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on STEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on StepStone Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised StepStone Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on StepStone Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on StepStone Group

StepStone Group Trading Up 2.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day moving average is $28.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.26.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $149.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that StepStone Group LP will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StepStone Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STEP. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 57.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 5,132.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

(Get Free Report)

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.