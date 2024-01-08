Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) & Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Head to Head Analysis

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) and Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Check and Mullen Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Check -0.62% 9.51% 4.95% Mullen Automotive N/A -427.00% -260.51%

Risk and Volatility

Sterling Check has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mullen Automotive has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Check $766.78 million 1.68 $19.41 million ($0.04) -342.00 Mullen Automotive N/A N/A N/A ($53,814.20) 0.00

This table compares Sterling Check and Mullen Automotive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sterling Check has higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Automotive. Sterling Check is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mullen Automotive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.9% of Sterling Check shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Sterling Check shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sterling Check and Mullen Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Check 0 3 1 0 2.25 Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sterling Check presently has a consensus price target of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 8.14%. Given Sterling Check’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sterling Check is more favorable than Mullen Automotive.

Summary

Sterling Check beats Mullen Automotive on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks. It also provides credential verification services, which include employment verification, education verification, credential verification, professional reference checks, and department of transportation; drug and health screening; onboarding solutions, including Sterling I-9 that integrates a suite of screening and onboarding services and onboarding forms; and workforce, medical license, and motor vehicle records monitoring solutions. The company's services are delivered through its cloud-based technology platform that empowers organizations with real-time and data-driven insights to conduct and manage their employment screening programs. It serves a client base in a range of industries, such as healthcare, gig economy, financial and business services, industrials, retail, contingent, technology, media and entertainment, transportation and logistics, hospitality, education, and government. The company was formerly known as Sterling Ultimate Parent Corp. and changed its name to Sterling Check Corp. in August 2021. Sterling Check Corp. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

