Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.11

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.11 and last traded at C$6.13, with a volume of 24854 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RAY.A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Desjardins set a C$9.00 price target on Stingray Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Get Stingray Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RAY.A

Stingray Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of C$311.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.12.

In other news, insider Mavrik Corp. purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$555,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer David Purdy bought 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$487,791.00. Also, insider Mavrik Corp. purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$555,000.00. 22.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stingray Group

(Get Free Report)

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.