StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of APVO opened at $0.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.51. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $2.58.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

