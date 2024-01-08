StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Ashford Trading Down 3.9 %

Ashford stock opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.73. Ashford has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $15.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $181.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.70 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 0.26%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

