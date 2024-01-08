StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PED opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84. PEDEVCO has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $1.19. The company has a market cap of $70.65 million, a P/E ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). PEDEVCO had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 million. On average, research analysts predict that PEDEVCO will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.