StockNews.com Downgrades Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DRI. Barclays lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $172.45.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE:DRI opened at $162.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $173.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,246. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,745,578,000 after buying an additional 3,116,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,380,814,000 after purchasing an additional 455,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,584,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $933,087,000 after purchasing an additional 25,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 97,811.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,105,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

