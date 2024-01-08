StockNews.com Downgrades Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) to Sell

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Heron Therapeutics stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.09. 13,275,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,480,940. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.41. The stock has a market cap of $313.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $31.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ira Duarte purchased 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $75,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,650. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William P. Forbes purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,760. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ira Duarte bought 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $75,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 285,000 shares of company stock worth $260,650. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 127.3% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 26,713,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,515,000 after acquiring an additional 14,963,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 26.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,328,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405,427 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,934,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,827,000 after acquiring an additional 325,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,258,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,071,000 after acquiring an additional 462,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,086,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after acquiring an additional 332,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

