StockNews.com Downgrades TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) to Hold

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of TriNet Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.86.

Shares of TNET traded up $5.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.75. 245,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,902. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $71.73 and a 12 month high of $123.67.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $348.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.27 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 61.53%. Equities research analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $35,407.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at $18,096,225.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $739,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at $17,778,717.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $35,407.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,096,225.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,711,946 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avion Wealth lifted its position in TriNet Group by 85.3% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 31.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 351.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

