StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ:CNET opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. ZW Data Action Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $2.90.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 81.34% and a negative net margin of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter.
About ZW Data Action Technologies
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
