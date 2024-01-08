StockNews.com Lowers Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

Shares of BHC opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $10.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,124.72% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 58.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

