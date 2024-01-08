StockNews.com Lowers Buckle (NYSE:BKE) to Hold

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, UBS Group cut Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday.

NYSE BKE traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $44.34. 549,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,595. Buckle has a 12 month low of $30.18 and a 12 month high of $50.35. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.86.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Buckle had a return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $303.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Buckle news, SVP Kelli D. Molczyk purchased 715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.13 per share, for a total transaction of $26,547.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 85,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,102.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Buckle

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 21,310 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Buckle by 51.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Buckle by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,758,000 after acquiring an additional 17,592 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

