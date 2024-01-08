StockNews.com Lowers CACI International (NYSE:CACI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

CACI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $383.00 to $361.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CACI International from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CACI International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $370.91.

NYSE CACI opened at $323.36 on Thursday. CACI International has a one year low of $275.79 and a one year high of $359.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $323.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.92.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.16). CACI International had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CACI International will post 19.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total value of $114,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $748,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CACI International by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 680,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,521 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 443,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,538,000 after acquiring an additional 28,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 367,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 145,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

