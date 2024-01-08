StockNews.com Lowers Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.47.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $43.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $33.77 and a 1 year high of $45.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.97.

Central Garden & Pet shares are going to split on the morning of Friday, February 9th. The 5-4 split was announced on Friday, February 9th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, February 9th.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $750.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $25.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 7,500 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,748.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,748.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 3,500 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $101,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 538.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 66.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.