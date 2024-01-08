StockNews.com Lowers New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $76.72 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12 month low of $33.98 and a 12 month high of $83.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 0.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.33. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

