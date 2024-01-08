StockNews.com Upgrades Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

NYSEAMERICAN:GTE opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.13. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $188.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.59.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $179.92 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Ronald Royal sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $35,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,986.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,986,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 695.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,037,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,270,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,245 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,621,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 1,322.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,750,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,545 shares during the last quarter. 33.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

