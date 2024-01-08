StockNews.com Upgrades Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Miller Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Miller Industries stock opened at $40.36 on Friday. Miller Industries has a 12-month low of $26.70 and a 12-month high of $43.50. The company has a market cap of $462.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.75.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $274.57 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 16.37%.

Miller Industries Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miller Industries

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Miller Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 58.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Miller Industries by 9.4% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 40,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Miller Industries in the third quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Miller Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 360,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

